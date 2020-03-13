Share:

ISLAMABAD-Katie Piper, Kimberley Walsh and Claudia Winkleman were all on hand to help Tess Daly celebrate the launch of her new homeware range, but of course Tess herself was the star of the show! Her stylist James Yardley put together the perfect ensemble for the occasion, which was made up of a blush-colored leather dress by Alex Perry, rainbow metallic heels by Sophia Webster and David M Robinson jewellery to complete the look.

We love the flattering one shoulder shape of this dress. It’s actually from a couple of seasons ago but can be styled, as Tess did. A sustainable choice too!