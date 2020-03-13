Share:

Sialkot-Kotli Loharan Police booked a man for contracting second marriage by producing a fake permission letter. A case was also registered against Nikah registrar.

Reportedly a woman Sara Bibi submitted an application in Police Station Kotli Loharan and mentioned in application that her husband Ziaur Rehman had contracted second marriage with another woman Waheeda Bibi without her written permission. Police registered a case and arrested Ziaur Rehman and Nikah Registrar Muhammmad Nawaz. During investigation, it was proved that permission letter was fake. The secretary union council concerned also declared that permission letter was fake because union council had not given permission for that.

Cash, gold looted

Robbers looted cash and gold ornaments from a family and thieves stole motorbike in different localities of Sialkot district. Reportedly, Azeem Ejaz, resident of Daska, was on his way in a car with his ant and cousin. When they reached village Baqirpur, two motorcyclists intercepted them and deprived them of Rs 7,000 and 5 tola gold ornaments on gunpoint. Robbers also threatended them of dire consequences and fled way. In village Mianwali Bungalow in limit of Police Station Satrah, unidentified thieves stole a motorbike of a person Sibtul Hussain. Police have registered cases.

Bio metric system to be introduced: Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that bio metric system for roll call of teachers at government schools has been introduced by district administration under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision ‘Digital Pakistan’.

Dar stated this during inaugural ceremony of roll call bio metric system in office of additional deputy commissioner (general).

The ghost schools and ghost teachers will be eliminated by this system and a revolution will be observed in educational institutions after introduction of this system, he said.

This system will also be introduced in whole Punjab province soon, he disclosed.