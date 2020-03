Share:

ISLAMABAD- A man was stabbed to death by some unknown armed masked men in Kuri area of Bani Gala.

As per media reports, the victim identified as Istassam had gone out of his house along with his friends when some unidentified armed masked men stabbed him to death.

Police have recovered the body of the victim from Kuri area of Bani Gala.

According to police, there were huge torture marks on the body of the victim. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.