KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has offered a reward for those developing an antidote (vaccine) to the coronavirus that has been confirmed as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In a message issued here on Friday, Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that any research institute or a researcher who would develop a vaccine offering complete cure to those affected by the virus would not only be rewarded, but the Sindh government would also bear the entire cost of their research. “Science and technology is key to controlling the spread of coronavirus or any other disease, and I hope that a vaccine can be developed,” the minister said in his message.

“No matter which individual or a research organisation develops the vaccine, the Sindh government will not only reward that individual or a research institute, but also pay for the entire cost of the research work,” Nasir said.

“There are so far 21 confirmed cases of the virus in Karachi,” the provincial minister said, and added that meetings of the Taskforce constituted by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to address the situation were being convened on a daily basis. “In every meeting, the situation is being observed minutely and the decisions are being taken accordingly,” he added.

Provincial minister for information said that still the situation was under control as the Sindh government was taking all necessary steps in this regard. He urged people not to panic, and ignore the rumours. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah expressed the hope that the world would get rid of this pandemic soon.