LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rescheduled the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League 2020 by replacing the playoffs with semifinals on 17 March and the final on 18 March.

The decision means the event will be reduced by four days and there will now be 33 matches as opposed to 34. According to the revised schedule, the 17 March semifinals will be double-headers and will be held here at the Gaddafi Stadium with the table-toppers going head to head with the fourth-placed side at 2pm. This match will be followed by the second semifinal, which will begin at 7pm between the second and third-placed sides.

The final will be played on 18 March and will be started at 7pm. All these changes have been made with the consultation of the team owners.

The PCB is in close contact with the Punjab Government and, as is always the case, it will receive guidance from the government with regard to allowing spectators to watch the last four matches at the Gaddafi Stadium. An announcement on this will be made in due course.

Revised schedule

14 March–Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Stadium (7pm).

15 March–Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium (2pm); Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, National Stadium (7pm).

17 March–1st semi-final (1 v 4) (2pm); 2nd semi-final (2 v 3) (7pm) (both matches at Gaddafi Stadium).

18 March–Final, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm).