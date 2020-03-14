Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Scores of people belonging to different villages held a demonstration here on Friday to protest against the owners of a cooking oil factory, declared illegal by the authorities.

Led by Barkat Ali Baloch, Imdad Baloch and Roshan Ali Khatyan, the protestors raised slogans against the factory owners and the district administration.

Talking to media persons, the protesters said that recently Assistant Commissioner taluka HBM Muhammad Khan Khatti had raided the factory, and found out that the cooking oil was being produced there with viscera of chicken and other waste.

They blamed that a powerful mafia was behind the factory owners and that’s why it was still operational despite the official orders to shut it down.