LAHORE - The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will install hand washing stations in five major parks in the provincial Capital in connection with coronavirus preventive measures.

Chairing a meeting in Jilani Park (Race Course Park) on Friday, PHA Director General Muzafar Khan elaborated that the stations would be installed in Jinnah Park, Jilani Park (Race Course Park), Grater Iqbal Park and PHA Botanical Garden Jallo.

He also directed the staff to ensure availability of the sanitizers and soaps so that visitors should enter in parks after washing their hands properly.