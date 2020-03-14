Share:

LAHORE - The PML-N has issued show cause notices to six party legislators who recently met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in violation of party discipline. They have been asked to explain their position within seven days.

Party’s Punjab General Secretary Sardar Awais Leghari has also suspended basic party membership of the defiant lawmakers.

The PML-N MPAs whose membership has been suspended include Nishat Khan Daha, Muhammad Ghiyasuddin, Ashraf Ansari, Faisal Khan Niazi, Muhammad Arshad and Azhar Abbas Chandia. Leader of the estranged PML-N members Nishat Daha is also on record having made statements against the party leadership.He states that many more party lawmakers were in contact with him to join the rebel group. Muhammad Ghiyasuddin, however, said that they had met the Chief Minister to seek development funds for their constituencies and had no plans to leave the party. The show-cause notice reminds the defiant party men that they were elected on the party’ s electoral symbol and therefore were bound to abide by party discipline. The members have no moral and legal justification to meet with the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister without party’s permission, the notice further said.