Share:

SWAT - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi said on Friday that Police rendered sacrifices of their precious lives for the sake of the citizen to provide them safe and secured environment and eliminated terrorism from the province. Swat Police force is ready to fight and face any untoward situation, these remarks he made with media men during his day long visit to Swat on Friday. He said that police have arrested a number of suspected persons for their alleged involvement in the recent target killings which has created fear among the people in Swat district. “The police investigation team is almost reached out to the network of terrorists, teh IGP maintained. In the coming weeks we will share the details with general public about it,” he added. He said the prime responsibility of the police is to protect the public and their properties. The provincial police chief said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police set new examples of bravery to protect the people. He added that peace had been restored by making great sacrifices of locals, police and law enforcement agencies. The IGP said that efforts were being made to introduce and implement a policing system in the tribal districts as per the local traditions and values. He said the district police officers had been directed to work in accordance with the culture and traditions of the tribal people, adding, the dispute resolution council and other committees were also being established to settle the issues of the tribal people at the earliest.