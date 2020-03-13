Share:

ISLAMABAD- The Islamabad Police during crackdown against criminals in different areas across the federal capital arrested 17 outlaws including proclaimed offenders, and recovered arms and narcotics.

According to details, following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

In line with the directives, Aabpara arrested accused Sadiq and recovered 1,150 grams hashish from him.

Kohsar police arrested accused Irfan Raiz and recovered 20 litres of alcohol from him. Bani Gala police arrested two accused Sarfraz and Junaid and recovered 20 litres of alcohol and three bottles of alcohol from their possession.

The Golra police arrested two accused Muhammad Sajid and Muhammad Muhammad Shakeel and recovered 2,050 cartridges of 30-bore pistols from their possession. Sihala police arrested accused Muhammad Kamal and recovered 280 gram hashish from him.

Meanwhile, during special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed 10 proclaimed offenders and absconders from various areas of the city.

The police confiscated the recovered arms and narcotics. Cases against all arrested accused have been registered and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that these social evils would be curbed.

and people backing those drug peddlers. and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand. He further emphasised that this campaign would continue till elimination of anti-social elements.