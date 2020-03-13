Share:

Rawalpindi-Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and inspected 100-bed Coronavirus Management Centre made for treating suspects of Coronavirus here on Friday.

Accompanied by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Mehmood, Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Umar and Medical Superintendent (MS) RIU Dr Khalid Randhawa, the CM also inspected different wards at the centre.

Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar was briefed about the Coronavirus Management Centre by the Commissioner and VC RMU. Punjab CM said that the 100-bed centre has been established in RIU and number of beds can be increased if needed. “Necessary diagnostic kits have been arranged for the coronavirus patients in Punjab,” he said.

He said Punjab cabinet has already given approval to the enforcement of public health emergency in the province. The CM said every necessary step is being taken for protecting the people of the province from coronavirus.

He said that health advisory was being strictly implemented for the prevention of coronavirus. Screening process on airports has been made more effective, he added.

“Special attention is being paid on the training of doctors, nurses and paramedics,” the CM mentioned.

Meanwhile, an astonishing incident took place during CM’s visit to RIU when Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid informed him about vital role of VC RMU Prof Dr Muhammad Umar in establishment of Coronavirus Management Centre in RIU. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Mehmood, who was standing behind, swiftly interfered and told CM that the Coronavirus Management Centre was established under the supervision of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and MS RIU Dr Khalid Randhawa and there was no role of RMU VC. “Even VC did not attend meetings in my office,” he complained.

He said he along with MS and Health Minister set up Coronavirus Management Centre after two months hard struggles.

On the occasion, VC RMU Prof Dr Muhammad Umar tried to clarify his position saying he often visits the management centre at 11pm adding that Dr Yasmin Rashid is the witness of his hard work.

According to health officials, the coronavirus treatment unit requires Airborne Isolation Infection Rooms to keep the infection contained from spreading to other patients and healthy people.

Air from these rooms should be exhausted directly to the outside or be filtered through a high-efficiency particulate air filter directly before recirculation.

Room doors should be kept closed except when entering or leaving the room, and entry and exit should be minimised.

Facilities should monitor and document the proper negative-pressure function of these rooms.