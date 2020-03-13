Share:

Four govt officials held over corruption, fraud

Gujranwala -: Anti-corruption teams have arrested four government officials for involvement in corruption and fraud. Reportedly, a citizen Tanvir Ahmed complained to anti-corruption department that Patwari Ejaz Akbar was demanding bribe for issuance of property documents, another citizen Muhammad Akram complained that Patwari Khalid Yousaf was involved in fraud by tempering of record. After approval from the competent authority anti-corruption teams conducted raids and arrested both the patwaris. Meanwhile, two union council secretaries including Gulrez and Shahbaz have been arrested by anti-corruption establishment for their involvement in issuance of bogus divorce certificates.

Two electrocuted

Gujranwala- Two persons including a minor boy were electrocuted here in different incidents. It was reported that five-year-old Ahmed, a resident of Kamoki, was playing at home when he touched a faulty washing machine and received electric shock and died on the spot. In another incident, Asif, 20, received electric shock while cutting the fodder here in Gakhar Mandi Gujranwala.

Cylinder blast injures three

Gujranwala - Three people were injured in a cylinder blast here in Shaheenabad area. It was reported that Sajid, Zahid and Khalid were busy working at a factory when its roof collapsed after a cylinder blast and all the three persons buried under the debris.

Electrocuted

TT Singh-A man was electrocuted in Kamalia on Friday. Rescue 1122 reported that Faisalabad electric supply company linemen had employed a private man as helper and he was repairing an out of order electricity transformer on the poles near Kamalia Bypass Road when his hand suddenly touched a live electric wire.

as a result, he received shock and died instatnly. He was identified as Muhammad Asif 30 resident of Chak 279 GB,Jaranwala (Faisalabad).