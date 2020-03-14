Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has decided to postpone the Lawyers Convention to be held in Lahore on March 16. In a statement, the minister said that the decision was made in view of the protective measures against coronavirus. He further said that the re-holding of the convention would be announced later, while the work on the government’s steps for the welfare of the bar associations and lawyers throughout the province would continue.

The three-day conference which was being organized by PSIM in collaboration with the UHS kicked off with different scientific sessions held on the first day. The session on gastrointestinal and liver diseases was chaired by Prof Ghias un Nabi Tayyab, Prof Sadiq Achakzai and Dr Asif Gul.

The session on medical education and medical ethics was chaired by Prof Abdul Majeed Ch, Prof Bikha Ram Devrajani and Prof Munir Azhar.

The session on diabetes and hypertension was chaired by Prof Hafiz Ijaz Ahmad, Prof Jamshaid Taj and Prof Muzaffar Sheikh. The parallel session on critical care medicine was chaired by Prof Kamran Chima, Prof Amir Shoukat and Prof Irshad Hussain Qureshi. The session on telemedicine and artificial intelligence in healthcare was special feature on the first day of the conference which was conducted by Dr Sohail Chughtai from UK.

The session on pulmonary diseases was chaired by Prof Zafar Ullah Khan whereas Prof Tahir Shafi, Prof Aizaz Mand Ahmad and Prof Nauman Tarif presided the session on nephrology. King Edward Medical University (KEMU), vice chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal and Prof Masood Hameed Khan presided the session on kaleidoscope of medical career.

The speakers included Prof Faisal Ghani, Prof Seema Daud, Prof Saqib Bajwa, Prof Wasim Jafri, Dr Parit Mekaroonkamol, Prof Saeed Hamid, Dr Kamran Hassan, Prof Zaigham Abbas, Prof Tariq Waseem, Prof Khalid Mehmood Yahya, Dr Madiha Hashmi, Dr Arshad Taqi, Dr Sobia Qazi, Dr Irfan Malik, Dr Saqib Saeed, Dr Salman Ayyaz, Prof Safdar Ali Malik, Prof Shafique Cheema, Prof Syed Fazal Akhtar, and Prof Muhammad Anis.

The first day also saw fellowship convocation of PSIM which was president by noted scientist Prof Atta-ur-Rehman. The conference was formally inaugurated by noted physician and former principal King Edward Medical College Prof Khawaja Sadiq Hussain.