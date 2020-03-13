Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under its ongoing campaign against defaulters of water dues recovered over Rs2.8 million from the consumers during last week.

According to RCB Spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the board on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza launched a drive to recover water dues outstanding against the consumers and also snapped 67 water connections in different areas.

The water branch conducted operations in Tench Bhatta, Range Road, Bakra Mandi, Saddar, Westridge, Naseerabad and other areas.

He said that the water branch services were being improved to facilitate consumers and all the record had been computerised. Now, the consumers were getting computerised water bills, he added.

The spokesman further said that the RCB Public Facilitation Centre received 209 complaints regarding electricity, water supply, and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 83 of them.

The RCB’s public facilitation centre received 97 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 41 were resolved, whereas, out of 346 complaints regarding water supply six were resolved on an urgent basis.

Similarly, out of 78 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 36 were resolved during the period.

He informed Sibtain Raza had issued special instructions to officials of RCB’s Public Facilitation Centre to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.