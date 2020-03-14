Share:

LAHORE- More than 300 national and multinational companies have shown interest to set up industrial units in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park (QABP) located at close proximity of Lahore Islamabad motorway near Sheikhupura interchange. This was informed at a meeting of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) held on Friday with Secretary Industries Cap(r) Zafar Iqbal in the chair. PIEDMC Chairman Syed Nabeel Hashmi, officials from Punjab Board of Investment and others attended the meeting. Syed Nabeel Hashmi gave a detailed briefing about the business plan and planned inauguration of the mega project. He informed that industrial group from China has shown interest to shift industry to the Business Park. Cap(r) Zafar Iqbal said that the government would facilitate PIEDMC to generate employment. He said that government was working for alleviating poverty through industrialization.

LAHORE - The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SadaPay, a digital mobile wallet company, to assist eRozgaar freelancers by providing them with an easy and secure access to their monetary funds. DG eGovernance PITB Sajid Latif and CEO SadaPay Brandon Timinsky signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Marketing Head SadaPay Muhammad Asad, Director Entrepreneur PITB Salman Amin, Senior Program Manager Ahmed Islam, Focal Person Wishal Naveed and other senior officials were also present. While briefing, Sajid Latif said that eRozgaar was a joint project of PITB and Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology & Tourism (YASAT) department and SadaPay would issue freelancer accounts to every e-Rozgaar graduate at no cost for the duration of this agreement along with customized debit cards with PITB printed logo. The MoU would be a game changer for the eRozgaar community in Pakistan as till now more than 16,000 students have been graduated from 32 eRozgaar centers across Punjab with online earnings of more than Rs230 million, he added. Brandon Timinsky said that SadaPay have the best alternative for foreign transactions which would facilitate this process for freelancers with minimal charges.