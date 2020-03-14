Share:

DADU - People protested against power outages, acute shortage of water, here on Friday. Residents of the city and its outskirts have been braving the problems for some time now.

Talking to the media, the protestors said several areas of the city such as Cinema Chowk, Shah Street, Jagatabad, Soorajabad, Sooma Muhallah and Maghanhar Mohallah had been facing severe hardships owing to power outages. They said furthermore, there was no water in their homes, and their lives had been badly disturbed.

They said that despite the fact they had made complaints to the SEPCO several times, but to no avail. They demanded the authorities concerned take notice of the situation, adding that otherwise they would be forced to intensify their protest.