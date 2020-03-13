Share:

ISLAMABAD-Rita Ora, 29, has admitted she is ‘obsessed’ with the former TOWIE star and loves the way he ‘acts and talks.’ While both Rita and Joey have clarified they are nothing more than friends, she told Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden about him on Heart FM. She said: ‘I love TV, I also love reality TV. People, who know me, know this about me. No matter where I am in the world, the things that I’ve seen the people that I’ve met, reality TV is like the closest thing to my heart. ‘I think I get more star-struck with reality TV stars than with people I’ve met, honest to god... ‘I was obsessed with Joey and how he acts and talks and everything, that I was kind of like “I need to hang out with this guy” and literally that was it, that was the bottom line and I’m a friendly person.’

Rita said that despite the rumors about herself and Joey, she is completely single - her new record is actually called, How To Be Lonely.