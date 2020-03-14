Share:

In order to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, Iran has requested the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for grant of an emergency funding.

According to report by AFP, Iran is one of the countries which is most affected by the outbreak with 9,000 cases and 354 deaths.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Thursday that the outbreak has hit the Islamic Republic on a serious scale.

Zarif further added that IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva "stated that countries affected by #COVID19 will be supported via Rapid Financial Instrument. Our Central Bank requested access to this facility immediately".