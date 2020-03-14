Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued an interim order in a case pertaining to the removal of encroachments from the track of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) for its restoration.

According to details, the apex court has directed the concerned authorities to take all possible steps for the eviction of those occupying the land that in fact is meant for the KCR.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed had ordered the officials to remove all types of encroachments from the KCR’s route within six months, adding that the deadline would not be extended further.

Justice Gulzar had also grilled the Clifton Cantonment Board officials over encroachments in Delhi and Punjab colonies. In reply the Cantonment official told that this land belonged to the government.

The top judge directed the city commissioner to vacate the land in one week and also ordered the demolition of all the buildings, housing societies and petrol pumps illegally constructed on the railways’ land.