Gujranwala-District administration has launched crackdown against furnaces polluting the environment and sealed sev en more furnaces in different areas while nine people have been arrested during the operation.

The crackdown was launched under the supervision of assistant commissioners Sadar and city in different areas. The raiding parties have sealed seven furnaces, arrested 9 accused and also got registered cases against them in concerned police stations for polluting the environment by burning banned material in the furnaces. The officers have warned the furnace owners to follow the SOPs regarding environmental pollution otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

DCs asked to identify quarantine facilities

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah has said that though there was no confirmed corona patient in Gujranwala Division yet as a nation people must take all possible precautionary measures to control spread of coronavirus and there was no need to be afraid of this disease.

Addressing a meeting the commissioner said, “We must get united to fight it out. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared corona a global pandemic and all possible steps are being taken by the federal and provincial government to curtail its spread.

He said the Punjab government had already issued directions for the quarantine facilities in all districts and the DCs of the division had been directed to identify the quarantine facilities for any confirmed corona patient. The commissioner also directed mass scale awareness through print and electronic media, cable and other sources of information. He asked the health and education departments to educate and inform the students and general public to adopt precautionary measures.

Meanwhile focal person for corona Dr. Moeez informed the meeting that 11 suspected corona patients were tested and 10 were found clear of the virus while report of one patient was awaited.

Five kids recovered

from Gujranawala

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau team have taken into custody five children here from different parts of the city. Public relations officers Khurram Shahzad said that Child Protection and Welfare Bureau teams during a rescue operation took into custody 5 children including Ismail 13 years old, Amin 10 years old, Tayaba 11 years old, Noor 10 years old and Kinza 12 years old and shifted them to the bureau center.

33 new medical officers

join cardiology hospital

Medical Superintendent Wazirabad Cardiology Hospital Dr. Abid Ghauri said Thursday that all steps were being taken to provide better medical facilities to patients.

He said 33 medical officers and 34 charge nurses had assumed their duties in the hospital. All recruitments had been made through Public Service Commission on merit basis. Giving a media briefing, he said that total 65 charge nurses had been appointed out of which 34 had joined while others shall soon join their duties. The MS vowed that according to Punjab government’s instructions, all available sources were being utilised for provision of high standard medical facilities to the patients in this hospital.