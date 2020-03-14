Share:

KARACHI/HYDERABAD - Amid increasing threat from the coronavirus, the Sindh government on Friday started mulling over banning all kinds of big gatherings in the province, including marriage parties, social and religious congregations, sources familiar with the development said.

As per details, Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) provincial government is also thinking to curtail the public gathering of April 4 at Garhi Khuda Bux.

Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah will hold meetings with the clerics to curtail the religious gatherings.

Earlier, the provincial cabinet had decided to extend the closure of all the public and private educational institutions till May 30, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Sindh cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah.

SHC limits entry into circuit bench premises

The Sindh High Court Hyderabad Circuit Bench here Friday directed the lawyers and the litigants to appear in the court only if their case proceedings were scheduled.

According to a circular issued by Additional Registrar Syed Sabit Ali Shah, directives had been issued in view of the risk of the spread of the coronavirus.

The circular intimates that the security in-charge has been directed to ask the public litigants to produce copies of the court notices before entering the premises.

“All public litigants are asked to produce copy of notices or cause list in order to ensure that their appearance is mandatory,” reads the circular.

The circular further states that the entry of the lawyers, litigants and other people would be monitored in the court.

It further apprised that the staff of the court had been asked to wear the masks during their presence in the court.

The circular also requests the bar associations to cooperate in order to implement the preventive measures.