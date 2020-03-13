Share:

ISLAMABAD-So Kamal, Pakistan’s premium retail brand welcomes the new season with its new Spring/Summer 2020 Collection. The new collection is now available nationwide on all So Kamal stores and also online at https://www.sokamal.com/

Featuring model Mushk Kaleem, the collection takes inspiration from the rich vibrancy of spring and crafts a blend between tradition and a modern design philosophy.

The collection brings a wide range of intricately crafted ensembles, all of which are artistically illustrated in prints and embroideries to present a complete look for every occasion. The collection itself is an assortment ranging from 100-150 unique design and varies in palatte from urbane mid-tones to pastels with joyful multi-colors, impeccable solids, vibrant ombre’s and powdery rainbows. Dupattas in the collection range from a series of diverse fabrics, from printed jacquard brosha, dyed embroidered jacquard, paste printed chiffon, embroidered organza, printed tissue silk, gold motif jacquard printed, embroidered textured organza and embroidered net. The collection starts at an extremely accessible price range of PKR 950 and is now available nationwide on all So Kamal retail outlets.

With the collection, So Kamal also introduces its #SoKamalGirl initiative as a platform and narrative under which its entire brand campaigns for 2020 will be introduced.