Deir Hassan, Syria, - First he lost three fingers, later his hear­ing in one ear. Then all at once, both his legs and eyes. Ibrahim al-Ali was wounded every time he tried to escape Syria’s war. In a camp for the dis­placed near the Turkish border, the 33-year-old father of four shows the scars he has sustained in a conflict now entering its tenth year. His eyes sealed shut, he runs his fingers along a long lesion below his chest, cuts on his arm, as well as disco­loured scars on his scalp, neck and waist. Leaning forward on the edge of a thin mattress, the former blacksmith gently exer­cises one of his amputated legs, cut off just below the knee. Ali did not always look like this. In an image on his smartphone, he ap­pears as a dapper young man dressed in a dark blue tracksuit and holding a baby girl. But violence in Syria’s last major rebel pocket has pursued him everywhere for years, rob­bing him of what he en­joyed most in life. “I can’t carry my children any­more,” he says, slim arms clad in a stripey brown pullover and resting on his thighs. “I can’t work, or even move.” and his family are among nearly one mil­lion people who have been displaced in northwestern Syria since December by a Russia-backed regime of­fensive. For hundreds of thousands like him, it was just the latest of multiple displacements in recent years. - Map of conflict - Ali’s body is like a map of his miraculous but hor­rific journey through the bombing campaigns of northwestern Syria. In­side a small breeze-block house, he swipes his hand slowly over the floor to find his cup of coffee, brings it to his lips, and tells his story. He was first wounded in 2013, right after he fled his na­tive village of Shaizar in Hama province due to heightened hostilities. In the nearby town of Lat­amneh, Ali was hit by re­gime barrel bombs, pieces of shrapnel piercing his wrist and arms. That same year, he and his family fled further north to the town Maaret Hurma in Idlib province, where regime shelling pummelled their house, and severed three fingers on his left hand. In early 2014, he relocated to the village of Kafr Sajna, also in Idlib, where shrap­nel from an air strike punctured his chest and broke parts of his ribcage. After three years of seem­ingly endless wounds, in 2016 Ali moved to farm­lands outside the town of Khan Sheikhun. “I al­most survived the entire year without an injury,” he says. But in its very last month, another attack wounded his head and right ear, robbing him of his hearing on that side. He uprooted his family yet again, heading back north to Sheikh Mustafa, where they would remain safe for a whole 12 months. Syria’s war has killed more than 390,000 people since it started in 2011 with the brutal repres­sion of anti-government protests.- ‘The worst yet’ - In mid-2018, however, Ali would suffer his worst injuries yet.