KHANEWAL-Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi during the ongoing tree plantation drive planted a sapling in judicial lock-up near district courts Khanewal.

Plantation event was managed by the Citizens Forum Khanewal and SWJF khanewal regarding plantation drive spring 2020. Additional Deputy Commissioner revenue Muhammad Akram Malik, Assistant Commissioner Shabbir Ahmed Dogar, Superintendent District jail Tahir Majeed Chaudary, Chairman Citizen forum Dr Khalid Rafique, president CF Dr Muhammad Yousaf Sumra, professor Shiekh Muhammad Yousaf, senior journalist imtiaz Ali Asad, Qulzam Bashir Sheikh, Bao Muhammad Naseem and Zafar Iqbal advocate, Dr Mehboob Paracha also witnessed the graceful event and planted their plants to make country clean and green. Talking to newsman, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said trees are the beauty of the land and gift of Al-mighty Allah for human. He urged for maximum participation in plantation campaign, saying that every citizen should plant a tree of his share. DC disclosed that in Khanewal district during plantation drive green and clean Pakistan one million trees will be planted, he further added that in this regards educational institutes are leading with 40 thousand trees planted in throughout the district. He said that after plantation the actual duty and responsibility is started to care, protect and irrigate the plants until & unless it became a strong enough tree. He appreciated the cooperation and assistance of Citizens Forum Khanewal in the tree plantation campaign and said the city had been made lush green with the joint efforts of the city government and civil society.

Rs21m generated through traffic fines: CTO

Obedience of traffic laws is a matter of conscious nations quoted by the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Multan, Huma Naseeb during a meeting with the delegation of senior Working Journalist Fourum Khanewal led by Anjum Bashir Ahmad, President SWJF.

Other members were Qulzam Bashir Ahmad, Khalid Mehmood, Syed Shahfaqat Shah, Muhammad Javaid Khan, Ch.Azher Sohail, Manzoor Hussain Bhatti, Rana Javid Mustafa, Ch Ahmad Kamal and Ch Faisal Arshad. She briefed media persons about performance report of city traffic police Multan.

CTO Multan Huma Naseeb further said traffic police had issued 91,000 challan tickets till now, and 20.8 million rupees had been fined.

She urged the public to use helmets while driving bikes, which protect precious life .CTO Huma Naseeb also issued traveling advices to public.

She urged to avoid attending calls on mobile phones during driving, violating one way and one wheeling. She also added that there was no space of corrupt officers/ officials in the department and especially in her team. She ensured stern action against those officers.

Detail of enforcement is Total cases file 86 , Vehicles detained 2501 , Driving License Cancellation16, Route Permit Cancellation 15, Challan for Black papered Vehicles 1805, Challan for one way violation 3559, Challan for over speeding 1886 Challan for Minor driving 588 .She further told that 2967 driving licenses to eligible drivers on merit have been issued in last 2 months of the year. CTO Multan talking to media persons also urged drivers and parents not to allow their young children to drive by neglecting traffic rules. “We risk our lives which is wrong but also a crime.” She added, “Rules are always made for the betterment of traffic flow and following traffic rules, we secure the life of others also.” She said that new generation needs a timely awareness of traffic rules of Pakistan. For this purpose awareness campaign is underway in schools and colleges in accordance with the vision of community policing of Regional Police Officer Multan Waseem Ahmed Khan.