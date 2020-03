Share:

Gujranwala - Two persons including a minor boy were electrocuted here in different incidents. It was reported that five-year-old Ahmed, a resident of Kamoki, was playing at home when he touched a faulty washing machine and received electric shock and died on the spot. In another incident, Asif, 20, received electric shock while cutting the fodder here in Gakhar Mandi Gujranwala.