LAHORE - Utility Stores Corporation will start 'Ramzan Relief Package' from April 15 at all its outlet across the country, officials said on Friday.USC Managing Director Umer Lodhi said on Friday that under the package, subsidy will be given on nineteen essential commodities. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the management of all stores to ensure availability of essential daily use items during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.