Gujrat -A seminar on coronavirus ended here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Thursday with the experts appealing to the masses not to get panicky about the pandemic and urging the youth for a proactive role in spreading awareness about personal hygiene. Later, an awareness walk was also organised at the campus. Titled ‘A Seminar & Awareness Walk on Coronavirus’ the event was organized by Department of Biochemistry & Biotechnology. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq addressing the seminar said that there was no need to get panicky about the Coronavirus spread. “What we need is better awareness about the preventive strategies and measures which mainly focus on personal hygiene. I call upon our youth to take the initiative for better awareness of the community,” Dr Shabbar Atiq said. Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik said that the pandemic panic of Coronavirus has gripped the world nations. “As a Muslim nation, we have a firm belief in our faith that by following the core principles of Islam we can overcome any pandemic disease and keep ourselves out of harm’s way. Dr Shahzad Hussain Shah in his lecture ‘Coronavirus Awareness’ said that the disease had affected as many as 70,000 people in 114 countries and caused 4630 deaths. He said that no vaccine had yet been discovered against the pandemic. He said that only preventive measures which include treatment in quarantine or isolation for those afflicted with the disease. Dr Muhammad Rehan Saeed of Nawaz Sharif Medical College (NSMC-UoG) discussed in detail the importance of personal hygiene, avoiding unnecessary hand-shake with strangers and keeping a safe distance from the suspected patients. Chairperson Biochemistry & Biotechnology Dr Nadia Zeeshan thanked the participants, especially Dr Hammad Ismail and Dr Shahzad Hussain Shah for coordinating the seminar and the walk.