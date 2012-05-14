RAJANPUR - An eight-year-old girl was raped ‘ironical’ by an unknown accused here the other day.

As per detail, daughter of poor Ismail Mahesar, a resident of Sindhi Wala Mauza Mahal Makwal, Jampur, went with her parent to help them in tobacco harvesting. After sometime, she told her mother to go back home at which the mother let her go alone. When she reached near her house, an unknown scoundrel raped the minor girl. During the course, she fell unconscious.

However, when the parents returned from the fields, they found their daughter lying fainted. They took her to THQ Hospital Jampur. According to THQ Hospital DMS Dr Najeebur Rahman, after an operation condition of the minor girl was out of danger. He said that samples had been dispatched for chemical examination and expert opinion.

On having information, DPO Dr Muhammad Asif reached Jampur and visited the victim along with DSP Khadim Hussain Maloka and Jampur Saddr Police SHO Sanaullah Mastoi.

Meanwhile, SHO Mastoi told the mediamen that a case was registered under Section 376 against the unidentified culprit. He said that the police were trying hard to trace out the accused. The DPO also declared the case as challenge for police.