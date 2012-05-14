KARACHI – PPP Co-chairman, President Asif Ali Zardari telephoned Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah and congratulated him on the success of the party meeting in Kammo Shaheed near Sukkur, calling it as “historic”.According to the CM’s House, President Zardari also congratulated the PPP parliamentarians, office-bearers and workers of Sukkur and Larkana divisions, claiming that the people of Sindh had a complete faith in the PPP leadership. He said the meeting was an open message to the adventurists and those who seek power through backdoor channels. By attending the meeting in a large number, the people of Sindh had proved that they were ready for any sacrifice for a strong federation and strengthening of democracy in the country, he added. The chief minister also felicitated the president and thanked the PPP office-bearers, workers and parliamentarians for the successful party public show. He said hundreds of thousands of people attended the meeting and testified that they would become a strong wall against anti-democratic forces.Transporters seek protection from robbers: Public transport operators have urged the authority to take notice of rising incidents of robberies in public transport vehicles and provide protection to the passengers. In a statement here Sunday, president Anjuman-e-Ettehad Bus Malikan Ashraf Banglori said that robbers snatch mobile phones and cash from passengers travelling in coaches and buses to Qaidabad.

and Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

He alleged that police was not providing protection to passengers coaches and buses between Pakistan Steel roundabout and Razzaqabad stops and they are deprived of valuables and cellular phones on daily basis. He said that most hunted is Muslim coach, plying on National Highway between Tower to Gulshan-e-Hadeed.