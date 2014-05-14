Islamabad- Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf today demanded the all members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to step down on moral ground.

Speaking to journalists after meeting with Q-League leadership, PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said they are not demanding to dissolve the entire body of the Election Commission, but they have urged all members of the commission to resign on moral ground. Qureshi said PTI and PML-Q agreed that Election Commission would not fulfill its responsibilities to conduct a free and transparent election on May 11 last year.

He said their demand for resignation of all members of the commission based on failure to accomplish their duty for transparent elections. Qureshi said both parties have agreed for comprehensive reforms in Election Commission for free and transparent polls in future. He said all records of rigging were broken during May 11 polls in 2013 as almost all parties were raising fingers on the commission and complaining for rigging in last polls.

He said PML-Q also joined our campaign for reforms in Election Commission adding that now three major parties in the Parliament demanded these reforms as PPP was also on the same page with them. PTI leader said both parties had nominated their members to constitute a joint committee to finalize their demands for reforms in the Election Commission. He said Arif Alvi and Shafqat Mehmood would present PTI in the proposed committee while Kamil Ali Agha and Tariq Bashir Cheema would give suggestion on behalf of PML-Q.

PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, on occasion, said that reforms in the Election Commission of Pakistan was need of hour as last elections had doubted credibility of May 11 polls. Shujaat Hussain said in past the parties which lost the contest had blamed for rigging but last year’s polls were unique as all winning political parties making allegations of rigging. Q-League chief said that it was clear that Election Commission had failed to conduct free and transparent elections. Javed Hashmi, on the occasion said that Ex-Chief of ECP had stepped down for the same reason therefore other members of the commission should also admit their failure and resign from their posts.