LAHORE - The Punjab government has announced summer vacation for schools from May 25 Saturday. According to the Punjab Education Department Saturday, all private and government educational institutions will remain closed from May 25 to August 14 for summer vacation. The summer vacations have been announced prior to their usual schedule owing to harsh weather.

Distinction

Punjab University students Musa Kazim and Mugheera shined in Intervarsity Urdu poetry competitions at Fatima Jinnah Medical College. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir has congratulated the students on their achievement. Also, the Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MA English Part-I supplementary examination 2016. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.







OUR STAFF REPORTER/INP