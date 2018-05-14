Share:

islamabad-Islamabad Police have arrested 22 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen batteries of towers, narcotics and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following directives of SSP Islamabad Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi, he said that effective policing measures have been taken and police succeeded in arresting 22 outlaws involved in various crimes during last 24 hours.

A team headed by SHO Shalimar police Inspector Abid Akram raided a gambling den in sector F-10 and nabbed nine gamblers besides, recovery of stake money Rs 28,600 and other valuables from them.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Bhara Kau police team led by SHO Inspector Haq Nawaz Ranjah arrested Zahid, Riaz, Aslam and Riaz for stealing batteries of towers worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

Nine other outlaws were held by Islamabad police for having narcotics and weapons.

SSP Islamabad has appreciated this performance and directed for effective policing measures in the city.