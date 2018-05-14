Share:

As an English saying goes, it is no coincidence that coincidences take place. The saying stands true for current PML-N-led incumbent government that has hurriedly passed ‘Pakistan Courier and Logistics Regulatory Authority Act 2017’ in the National Assembly without any discussion or deliberations.

The bill is now tabled in the Senate for its approval, which seems to be just another formality and is likely to happen soon. At the same time, an advertisement has appeared in leading Urdu and English newspapers, asking for expressions of interest from interested parties for the privatization of the Pakistan Post Office (PPO), a state-owned postal operator.

As both events have taken place in quick succession, one wonders why there is such urgency for the task of privatisation of Pakistan Post as well as the passing of supportive legislation furtively without even consulting major stakeholders of the courier and logistics sector. This suggests that there is something wrong with the ongoing developments that call for urgent attention.

SHEHRYAR MALIK,

Karachi, April 20.