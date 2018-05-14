Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday met the spiritual leader of Hala and provincial Minister for Revenue and PPP leader Makhdoom Jameeluz Zaman, where the party chairman assured to resolve the issues taken up by the latter.

The meeting took place at Bilawal House Karachi where the two met in the presence of the PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro who assured the Makhdoom Jameel uz Zaman of resolving his issues soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Makhdooms have expressed their displeasure over being neglected by the party in terms of funds allocation for the uplift projects in their constituency of Hala.

Another senior Makhdoom and incumbent member of the National Assembly, Makhdoom Saeed uz Zaman recently said that they belong to PPP but if PPP would neglect them then the loss would be on the side of the PPPP.

“Now it is up to the PPP leadership to think on the issue as we are bearing the loss from last 40 years,” he said.

He said that Makhdoom Jamil uz Zaman, incumbent Sindh MPA and spiritual leader of Makhdoom family, had demanded of a water filter plant in the Hala area but his demands are yet to be materialised. The lawmaker said that the PPP led provincial government has budget to spend on the entire province but when it comes to their constituency, there is no money for them.

“Why their expenditure on Hala projects faces shortage and on the other hand expenditure is incurred on projects in all over the province with both hands,” he said. The estranged member of the family said that the Bilawal could not end the role of spiritual leaders (Pirs) in the politics. The current chieftain of the Makhdoom tribe, Jamil uz Zaman also asked his followers in a meeting to refrain from voting for anyone unless his orders come.

This is not the first time the Makhdooms are annoyed with PPP instead in March 2016, the spiritual leader of the Sarwari Jamat Makhdoom Jameeluz Zaman threatened to part ways with the party but was later woo by senior PPP leader Faryal Talpur.