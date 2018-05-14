Share:

islamabad-The Islamabad police high ups have urged members of the Public Conciliatory Committees to work for public welfare.

SP investigation Zubair Ahmad Sheikh held a meeting with the members of the committees here on Sunday and urged them for to cooperate and remain vigilant during the sacred month of Ramadan. The meeting was called on the directions of IGP Islamabad, Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri and SSP (Operations) Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi where the members of Public Conciliatory Committees of Industrial Area and Sabzi Mandi police stations discussed the work of the committees. ASP/SDPO Industrial Area Circle was also present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed the aim and working of Public Conciliatory Committees in detail. The committee members were asked to play a positive role and help redress the grievances of masses on merit and without any delay. The SP also urged to introduce respectable and well-educated people of society who intend to be member of PCC. The problems of the PCC members were also listened and the police officials assured them to resolve the same. The PCC members were also emphasized regarding their responsibilities for upcoming Ramzan-ul-Mubarak. They assured the police for their full cooperation. The SP said that effective way of policing in current age is community policing which is being followed by the entire world. He said that developed countries have promoted community policing because police department cannot perform without public cooperation. He urged the members of conciliatory committees to work for the welfare of people.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 22 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen batteries of mobile towers, narcotics and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Sunday. Shalimar police raided at a gambling den in sector F-10 and nabbed nine gamblers besides recovery of stake money Rs. 28,600 and other valuables from them. Bhara Kahu police arrested Zahid, Riaz, Aslam and Riaz for stealing batteries of mobile towers worth hundreds of thousands of rupees. Nine other outlaws were also held by Islamabad police for having narcotics and weapons.