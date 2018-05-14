Share:

GUJRANWALA-Dozens of educators staged a protest demonstration in front of deputy commissioner’s office against the education authorities for not completing of the process of appointment of teachers.

Talking to media, they said that they had been recruited as teachers by the Education Department about two months ago. “But due to negligence of the officials of the education department, they are still unable to join their duties,” they added. They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar took notice of the matter and direct the education officers to ensure their appointment as early as possible.

GAME WATCHER CAUGHT

TAKING BRIBE

A team of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) held a wildlife game watcher red-handed taking bribe here the other day.

According to ACE sources, a citizen namely Nazir Ahmed submitted an application to the ACE authorities that there was a complete ban on hunting by the wildlife department from the month of March to October.

He alleged that a game watcher of the wildlife department namely Abdul Rauf was allegedly involved in violation of the ban, adding that he had allowed people to hunt games after receiving bribe from them.

Responding to the application, an ACE circle officer conducted a raid and held the accused red-handed taking Rs5,000 from hunters as bribe.