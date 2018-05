Share:

MIRANSHAH:- Two people including son of a former MNA were shot dead here on Sunday. According to details, the incident took place in Mir Ali area of Miranshah in North Waziristan Agency (NWA) where armed men killed two over personal grudge. The deceased included son of former MNA Maulana Muhammad Din. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered into the incident and investigation was underway.–INP