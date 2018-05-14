Share:

SIALKOT-The gradual increase in temperature is raising the hopes of the local growers and farmers about the early arrival of water in River Chenab as the snow has started melting from snow-covered icy alps of neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to The Nation, local farmers and growers said, “The temperature is rising with each passing day, causing snowmelt on Himalayas in neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.” They added that it would cause the arrival of water in dried up River Chenab at Head Marala near Sialkot from India during the upcoming rainy and flood season to be started in July 2018.

At present, the River Chenab has been facing a great shortage of water. Sialkot based senior journalists visited the River Chenab and found the bed of Chenab presenting a dried look at various spots there, while the water level was continuously dropping near Head Marala Barrage.

The Irrigation Department officials said that the water level had dropped to a great extent in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot. However, the officials were hopeful that the snow would soon start melting in the snow-covered mountains in neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, adding that it would increase the level of water in River Chenab.

Meanwhile, the farmers and growers along the banks of River Chenab were much perturbed due to water shortage in River Chenab. They said that they were unable to water their fields for the cultivation of the seasonal crops. The main Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal had already been closed by the irrigation department due to water shortage in Chenab. The main reason behind the shortage of water is the stoppage of water in River Chenab by India towards Pakistan, following the nine years long Indian water aggression since 2008.

SUSPECT HELD WITH

ARM AT AIRPORT

The Airport Security Force (ASF) Saturday seized a pistol (Beretta) with 30 bullets from a double cabin vigo vehicle (LED-2226) during special checking at the main gate of Sialkot International Airport.

The ASF arrested accused driver Muhammad Saleem, resident of Gunnah Pasrur village. He was driver of Khurram Shehbaz (chairman of Union Council Kareempura, Sialkot city). The ASF handed him over to local police.

Meanwhile, the Airport police registered a case against the accused and put him behind bars. Further investigation was underway.