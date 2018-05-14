Share:

SHIKARPUR - At least four villagers including two alleged criminals were killed while seven other sustained grave bullet wounds in an armed attack took place at village Mehran Bijarani, Katcha area of Khanpur tehsil of Shikarpur, in the limits of Napar-Kot police station, some 50 kilometers off from here, on Sunday morning.

According to reports, a group of armed persons belonging to Teghani community attacked village Mehran Bijarani and killed two villagers identified as Ameer Bakhsh and Janib Khan and injured seven others identified as Walidad, Adam, Punhal, Ashraf, Gulsher, Muhammad Yahya and Muhammad Nooh.

Following on the information, area police rushed to the spot and resorted firing to stop attackers during the course of firing two alleged criminals identified as Suleeman and Qabil were killed in police encounter while other assailants managed to escape from place of firing.

Area police transported the bodies to Taluka Headquarters Hospital Khanpur for postmortem and injured for medical attention, but owing to precarious condition all the injured were referred to Civil Hospital Shikarpur for further medical treatment after providing first aid from THQ Khanpur.

Masood Bangash, the police chief Shikarpur, confirmed the killing of four including two criminal and further elaborated that police have controlled over the situation and deployed heavy contingent there to avoid further loss of precious lives of villagers adding police department has been working to devise a plan to cope with tribal clashes since his posting.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Shikarpur is the most sensitive district in Sindh where all nature of crime took place, however Shikarpur is infamous in deadly disputes and blood shedding over trivial issues between many tribes at Garhi Yasin Taluka and Khanpur Taluka besides at least 16 persons, among three road-passers were shot dead in a single day in deadly clash had taken place between two groups of Jatoi tribesmen on 3rd July of previous year when police personnel had tried to enter the area to avoid further loss, but armed men attacked with Rocket Launcher on Armoured Personnel Carrier [APC] to keep them out from entering towards area and the then Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah as well as Home Minister Sindh Suhail Anwar Siyal had taken notice of deadly conflict and later it was settled owing to police pressure.

According to police sources, at least 21 villagers including a few criminals, both the tribesmen, have also killed and 19 others sustained bullet wounds in deadly dispute so far started in 2009 over cattle theft and the ownership of a piece of Agricultural land.

The city notables of Shikarpur and others human rights activists demanded the higher authorities to take notice and play their part to settle the deadly dispute for the welfare of the people of the area because of their opinion owing to deadly dispute the education process of the children suffer. No FIR was registered till filing of the news.

Mother of two killed for ‘honour’

A painful incident took place at village Ali Bakhsh Umrani where a ruthless husband strangled his wife to death over the suspicious activities and threw her body into nearby River, in the limits of Sadar Police Station, here on Sunday.

According to police sources, a mother of two kids, identified as Ms Naseeba, of 28, wife of Abdul Sattar Lashari, struggled to death by her husband over illicit relation with someone and threw her body into nearby River and fled from his house.

Following on the information, area police got the body and moved to Civil Hospital Jacobabad for postmortem and further necessary formalities and handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.

No case was registered till filing of the story.