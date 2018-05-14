Share:

SIALKOT-The suspension of “non-salary budget” has adversely affected the education and management system of as many as 1,821 government schools across Sialkot district.

The officials informed that the Sialkot District Accounts Office has stopped the budget for the last two months.

According to the senior officials of Sialkot Education Department, the unavailability of the non-salary budget has adversely affected the functioning of 1,821 government schools (including 34 Govt Higher Secondary Boys and Girls Schools, 248 boys and girls high schools, 290 middle schools and 12,77 boys and girls primary school. The officials claimed that salaries of more than 300 male and female teachers, sweepers along with utilities bills of these schools could not be paid to the suspension of funds under this head.

The education department officials said that they had sent two separate summaries to Sialkot District Accounts Office for provision of non-salary budget amounting to Rs110 million in April 2018 and Rs120 million in May 2018 for these purposes, but the DAO officials refused to provide the needed budget, adopting the plea that there is not sufficient funds available for the purpose.

When contacted, Sialkot District Accounts Officer Imran Lak said that the DAO has forwarded a special summary to the Punjab secretary finance for provision of Rs230 million to Sialkot district at earliest.

FIA PLAN INTERNATIONAL OFFICES

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) announced setting up main offices in Greece, Iran, Turkey and Italy to check human trafficking from Pakistan by some international human traffickers.

Director General FIA Bashir Memon stated this while talking to the newsmen during a visit to the FIA circle offices in Gujrat and Gujranwala here. Director FIA Punjab Dr Usman, Divisional Deputy Director Gujranwala Mufakhar Adeel and Assistant Director FIA Gujrat Circle Sarfraz Ali Mirza were also present on the occasion.

He said that the FIA has been making hectic efforts to curb the menace of human trafficking and its related incidents, which are earning a bad name for Pakistan.

The FIA said that early establishment of the FIA’s international offices in Greece, Iran, Turkey and Italy has become need of the hour to rein in the growing human trafficking to several South Asian, African, Middle East, Gulf States and European countries from Pakistan.

He said that human trafficking incidents are on the rise in Gujrat district here, due to which the agency has established its separate circle at Gujrat.

The Punjab government has also provided a suitable land for the FIA Gujrat Circle offices at DC Complex Gujrat as well.

DG FIA also visited the offices allotted to the FIA in Gujrat and the FIA’s Deport Centre and termed this building as most suitable building for FIA offices there.

Earlier, addressing an important meeting of the senior officials, the DG stressed the need for early clearance of the pending inquiries and cases at FIA Gujranwala and Gujrat circles in a bid to dispense early justice to the needy people and applicants.

DG FIA revealed that FIA would also establish the FIA Police Stations in country besides establishing FIA Cyber Crime Police Stations at Hyderabad and Sukker.