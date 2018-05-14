Share:

islamabad-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will on Monday resume hearing in a petition related to induction of serving army officers in Civil Services of Pakistan.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui will conduct hearing of the petition wherein it had already directed Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) to submit its reply and also issued notices to Attorney General of Pakistan to assist the court.

In this matter, Muhammad Shahid Amin moved the court through his counsel Rana Umar Iqbal Advocate challenging discrimination against him for appearing in the CSS exam on 1/3 one-third CSS seats that are filled through lower cadre government employees after exam and interviews.

He is an employee of a sensitive institution and he was not allowed to take part in the exam.

In its order on the previous hearing, the court had directed FPSC to submit its report answering the queries including on which basis serving army, air force and naval officers are inducted into civil service, and whether a quota is fixed for the officers of armed forces. If there is any quota, how do they compete with other candidates participating in CSS examination and whether on selection of CSS, their status as retired officers entitles them to receive pension benefits for a service already rendered by them.

The IHC bench had asked what the criteria are for the release of a cadet from Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul and others when cadet opts to leave during course.

The petition also inquired about the cost by the state of Pakistan in producing a major or captain and whether this cost is received from them on opting to leave and joining civil service.

The IHC bench also stated in the verdict, “Notice to the learned Attorney General for Pakistan may also be issued, as the matter is delicate in nature and requires proper assistance.”