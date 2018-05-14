Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Security Adviser Lt-Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua said on Sunday that instead of blaming Pakistan of ‘double game’ in Afghanistan, the world community must acknowledge and appreciate the matchless sacrifices Islamabad has rendered in the ongoing war on terror.

Janjua said that Pakistan believed in peaceful coexistence with all its neighbours and peace and stability in Afghanistan was directly linked to Pakistan because instability in Kabul would have a direct impact on Pakistan with the long porous border between the two countries.

"We all need to invest in peace instead of war. We want and we are working with the world in a cooperative framework," Janjua said while addressing an international conference of news agencies here. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb was the guest of honour on the occasion.

The two-day conference titled “Pakistan - Media Opportunities and Challenges” was organized by the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) to provide an opportunity to journalists for a direct and hassle-free linkage to cope with emerging competitive environment for news agencies in the world.

On prevalent blame-game, where the United States attempted to hold Islamabad responsible for its failure in Afghanistan, Janjua said that it was the dilemma of Pakistan that the US and the West were blaming Pakistan of engaged in double-game, while on the other hand, Taliban accused Islamabad of playing in the hands of the United States.

Janjua said that the fact of the matter was that Pakistan had lost over 60,000 people in the war, killed some 1100 frontline leaders of Al-Qaeda and was hosting some 3 million refugees for well over 40 years and facing massive economic losses due to perpetual terrorism across the country.

He said that the comity of nations must acknowledge Pakistan’s contribution to the world as in post 9/11, Pakistan stood with the international community and not with those who inflicted an atrocious attack on the US.

"Afghanistan is a story of pains. It is a story of injuries. It is a wound of the world and also of the region, which should be healed as quickly as possible," Janjua said adding that so far: "Every investment has been made to win Afghan war, but unfortunately, we have not invested in winning the peace."

He highlighted different intriguing dimensions of the Afghan conflict and said that “no love stories are born out of the use of force."Let's collectively invest in peace and bring to closure this perpetual conflict instead of winning it," he said.

The adviser also sensitized the participants over the regional security environment and stressed that the US and the West should play a positive role in maintaining the security of the region which over a period has become quite fragile.

He termed Afghanistan the "wound of the world as well as the region" that needs to be healed, saying innocent people in both Afghanistan and Pakistan were suffering since the Soviet occupation of Kabul in 1979. But now, he said, peace was the only way forward.

He said, "I know how to fight. We are the bold, brave, brilliant and beautiful nation. We also know how to fight. But we believe in peace."

The national security adviser said that Pakistan's location makes it a strategic asset in central and South Asia, having the ability to connect the markets of Europe, Africa and other parts of Asia.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan share a lot of opportunities and have common economic future with a potential to connect to the markets of Europe, Africa and rest of Asia,” said Janjua.

He said that unfortunately, children of Afghanistan have seen nothing but war since 1979, whereas, Pakistan, after Afghanistan, was the most affected country hit by instability and insurgencies,. He said that the people of Pakistan wanted to see Afghanistan as a peaceful, prosperous and stable country.

The adviser said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was only half of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) dream, with Afghanistan being the other half as it will connect whole Central Asia and Europe.

He said that Pakistan was the only country that could multiply the regional economies. He said that Pakistan believed that building of economic corridor was conducive to promoting connectivity and shared prosperity of the entire region and added Pakistan believed in cooperative relations with all its neighbours on the basis of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

"Pakistan, its people, the armed forces and other LEAs have successfully fought insurgencies and militancy, and the good news is that terrorism is decreased while peace is prevailing in the country," he added.