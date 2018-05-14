Share:

LONDON - Mohamed Salah set a new Premier League record of 32 goals in a 38-game season to guarantee Liverpool's place back in the Champions League next season by beating Brighton 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

Victory for Liverpool meant it didn't matter what fifth-placed Chelsea did at Newcastle, but they failed to put any sort of pressure on the Champions League finalists by succumbing limply to a 3-0 defeat at St. James's Park. At the other end of the table, Swansea's seven-season stay in the Premier League came to an end as they were relegated to the Championship after a 2-1 defeat by Stoke.

Liverpool are aiming for a sixth European Cup when they face they might of Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 26.

Dwight Gayle and two goals for Ayoze Perez piled ever more pressure on Chelsea boss Antonio Conte just six days ahead of what could be the Italian's final game in charge in the FA Cup final against Manchester United.

Champions Manchester City have broken the record for wins, points and goals this season as Gabriel Jesus struck a dramatic late winner to beat Southampton 1-0.

Marcus Rashford scored his first goal since March for United's winner, whilst Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane both struck twice at Wembley as Tottenham came from 3-1 down to beat Leicester 5-4 and hold off Liverpool to finish third.

Kane cancelled out Vardy's early opener before Riyad Mahrez restored Leicester's lead and Kelechi Iheanacho's smashed home a third for the visitors early in the second-half.

Erik Lamela scored twice and saw another effort deflect in off Christian Fuchs for an own goal to put Spurs in front before Vardy levelled with his 20th league goal of the campaign. However, Kane had the final say with his 41st of the season to head to the World Cup in fine form. Arsenal gave Arsene Wenger a parting gift in his final game as manager after 22 years in charge by winning their first points away from home in the Premier League in 2018 with a 1-0 win at Huddersfield. "Of course it is very emotional after 1,235 games for the same club," said Wenger. "To enjoy it we had to win it. Winning football games is what makes me happy and the boys did it."

Club record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted his 10th goal in 13 games since joining in January by finishing off the sort of free-flowing move that Wenger has made his trademark as Gunners boss.

City's record breaking season

Most points - 100: Chelsea's record of 95 from the 2004/05 fell as City beat Brighton in midweek and Gabriel Jesus's stoppage time winner at Southampton took City into three figures for points.

Wins - 32: Just last season Chelsea set a record mark by winning 30 of their 38 Premier League games. City went two better with their 32 perfectly split between 16 home and away wins.

Goals - 106: Another Chelsea record to fall was the 103 goals amassed by Carlo

Ancelotti's 2009/2010 title winners as City's free-scoring season took them to 106 at an average of nearly 2.8 a game.

Goal difference - +79: Despite Guardiola's focus on the attacking areas of his side, City also conceded the fewest goals in the league (27) to secure the biggest goal

difference ever seen in the Premier League.

Biggest winning margin - 19 points: Jesus's late strike ensured City took local rivals Manchester United's record winning margin of 18 points in the 1999/2000 season.

Longest winning run - 18 games: The foundation for City's title win was an

18-game winning run between August and January. That smashed the previous best run of 13 games in a single season set by Chelsea last year and Arsenal in 2001/02.

Results

Tottenham 5-4 Leicester

Liverpool 4-0 Brighton

Newcastle 3-0 Chelsea

West Ham 3-1 Everton

Crystal Palace 2-0 West Brom

Stoke 2-1 Swansea

Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley

Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield

Man United 1-0 Watford

Man City 1-0 Southampton