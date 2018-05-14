Share:

HAFIZABAD-Panic gripped the populous area near Girja Chowk when eight suspects raided a restaurant and kidnapped one namely Muzammil Hussain in a broad daylight here the other day.

According to a police source, sister of Iftikhar, Blosha, resident of Bhalwal had married Mohsin Ali, brother of abductee Muzammil Hussain, some time ago. It angered her brothers. About a week ago, her brother Iftikhar along with nine accomplices had barged into the house of Mohsin Ali and Muzammil Hussain near Girja Chowk. They had allegedly tortured the occupants of the house, ransacked the household articles and made off with Rs125,000. Before leaving, they also set ablaze a rickshaw parked outside the house and the police, though had registered a case against the accused, failed to arrest them.

The other day, the accused including Iftikhar his brother Waqar, Ishfaq, Ilyas, Tauqeer and five others of Bhalwal raided the house, resorted to aerial firing, tortured women folk and allegedly bundled Muzammil Hussain in their car and sped away.

According to Mahboob Hussain, father of the abductee, the accused might have killed Muzammil. He appealed to the DPO to ensure immediate recovery of Muzammil Hussain and arrest of the accused.

Youth shot dead for honour

A youth was shot dead for ‘honour’ at Mohallah Rasheedpura the other night.

According to a police source, accused Faisal alias Faisli had married Naeem Bibi. After some time, she ran away and the accused suspected that Malik Mazhar Hussain Awan had developed illicit relations with her. The other night, accused Faisal along with two accomplices entered the house of Malik Mazhar Hussain and opened indiscriminate firing on him. As a result, Mazhar sustained critical injuries and was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. The police registered a case against the accused and were conducting raids for the arrest of the accused including Faisal and Sarfraz.