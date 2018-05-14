Share:

KASUR- A man shot dead his wife over a domestic issue and fled from the house along with his two children at Siddiqiya Colony here the other day. Locals informed the Khuddian Khas police that the blood-soaked dead body of a woman namely Asma, mother of two children, was lying in her house. The police reached the spot and took the body into custody. Initial police investigation revealed that the deceased was allegedly shot dead by her husband Bashir Ahmed Dogar who had fled from the house along with his two children after shooting his wife to death.