The Mother’s Day was celebrated in the metropolis on Sunday to express love, honour and gratitude to mothers. People from different walks of life expressed their sentiments on the day. Celebrities also extended their love to motherly figures and expressed their gratitude for all the love they have showered upon them. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and opposition leader in Senate Sherry Rehman tweeted “Mums! They’re like dads? No way smarter!”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Andleeb Abbas shared a picture of her mother, saying, “Happy Mother’s Day and life to the most wonderful mother in the world and to all wonder moms in the world.” Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Maiza Hameed shared the picture of cards given to her by her twins. In another tweet, the PML-N leader shared a picture with her kids with a quote by Abraham Lincoln on mother. PTI’s Shireen Mazari retweeted her daughter Imaan Mazari’s tweet that read, “Happy mother’s day to my mama and her mama. Every day should be your day Shireen Mazari. Thank you for being the most inspiring mother and best friend anyone could ever ask for. Most of all, thank you for having the strength and patience that allows me to grow every day.”–APP