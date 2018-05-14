Share:

KHANEWAL-District and Sessions Judge of Khanewal Javedul Hassan Chishti stressed a need for plantation of maximum saplings in the country and termed it a kind of charity.

He was talking to newsman after planting a sapling in front of Government College for Women Khanewal under tree plantation drive-2018. It was managed by Citizens’ Forum Khanewal.

He added that the trees make a tremendous contribution to the reduction of greenhouse gases. In its lifetime, the average tree absorbs approximately 1 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

HAJ TRAINING SESSIONS

Two different training sessions for Haj pilgrims were held in Kabirwala and Khanewal on Friday.

For 435 pilgrims, a training session was held in Jinnah library Khanewal. In the session people from Khanewal, Jahanian and Katcha Khu attended participated. Addressing the session, Training Coordinator Rana Asif said that the government was making excellent arrangements for the pilgrims, and the training session was a part of those arrangements.

He further added that for the successful people of second haj draw 2018, a separate training session would be arranged shortly. Training certificates by the directorate haj was also distributed to 435 trainee pilgrims. Master trainers Rana Saleem, Saleem Bilali, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah and Malik Shabbir delivered lectures regarding haj proceedings.

They all also educated the participants about five days of Haj. Talking to newsman, the trainees appreciated the arrangements made by Directorate Haj Multan and district government for the session.