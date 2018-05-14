Share:

LAHORE - Muttahida Majlise Amal unveiled its future political programme comprising introduction of interest-free economy and abolition of co-education system during a show of power at Minar-i-Pakistan on Sunday.

The MMA leaders said the alliance after coming into power will equally distribute resources among people, protect freedom of religious seminaries, introduce Islamic teachings in all educational institutions and transform country into a real Islamic welfare state.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman who also leads the MMA, the alliance of five religio-political parties and Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq were the main speakers of the event which attracted a good number of people from across the country.

Maulana Fazl, in his speech, criticised what he described the promotion of un-Islamic culture in Pakistan, claiming the western and secular powers were behind the conspiracy. He was of the view that Islam and Muslims were under attack across the globe in a planned way on different fronts. The MMA, he claimed, by making next government will not only ensure protection of Islamic society in the country but will also show the true spirit of welfare Islamic state.

He said establishment of peace had become a main issue in the world. The world powers, according to him, were behind the lawlessness in Muslim countries and especially in Middle East. The same, he said, were fueling Iran-Saudi conflicts.

He termed those ruling over country for decades agents of establishment, feudal lords and western powers. He MMA will liberate people from puppet rulers.

He criticised the establishment of military courts under National Action Plan and said they failed to achieve desired goals. The religious seminaries, he claimed, were also under attack under the disguise of NAP.

The MMA president raised the issue of missing persons in his speech and said the families failed to find their loved ones for years and no one was listening to their problems.

He termed interest-based economy an evil and vowed to introduce an interest-free economic system in Pakistan.

Saying the international lobby always played a dirty role in country’s politics, he warned the “conspirators to abandon their bad practice and let the people choose their representatives through democratic way.

JI chief Sirajul Haq focused the corruption issue in his speech and announced to “fight all elites who had been looting country’s resources for decades.” Indirectly criticising Imran Khan’s “New Pakistan” slogan, Siraj whose party remained a coalition partner of PTI in KP said people did not believe in ‘New” but an “Islamic Pakistan.” He said secular forces were worried over unity of religious parties. Same forces, he added, earlier were making mockery of the division in Islamic parties. He said he will fight all his life to enforce Islamic system in country. He said MMA will give “real power to women according to the spirit of Islam.”

MMA Secretary General Liaqat Baloch revealed some points of MMA manifesto covering free health and education for all and a pro-small farmer agriculture system. He said MMA will make new provinces of Hazara, Bahawalpur, Karachi, South Punjab and others on administrative basis. He announced to hold rallies in Karachi, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and other cities under MMA’s mass contact campaign.

JUP-Imam Noorani President Pir Ijaz Hashmi, MMA Spokesman Shah Awais Noorani, Tehreek-i-Islami head Maulana Sajid Naqvi and leader of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith and JUI-S also spoke on occasion. They said the election 2018 will be a turning point of country’s politics and claimed MMA will make next government.