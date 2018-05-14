Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for allegedly misusing his authority for “illegal” construction of a road leading to his residence in Jati Umra, Raiwind.

The bureau sent a notice to him, asking him to appear before its combined investigation team on May 20.

The anti-graft body on the directions of Director General (DG) NAB Lahore has constituted combined investigation team in a bid to look into the matter, in which according to the NAB the defunct PM illegally convened a meeting on March 15, 1998 regarding construction of the road from Adda Plot to Sundar Mull by utilising funds of a school and hospital.

The corruption watchdog asked elder Sharif to explain his position regarding his “illegal direction” to the authorities concerned to enhance the width of the road from 20 feet to 24 feet for his “personal benefit” which resulted in cost escalation.

Nawaz couldn’t appear before the investigation team on foremost summon as he was in London at that time.

The notice further states: “Being the then Prime Minister you misused your authority by way of initiating the project for your personal benefit in connivance with your brother Shahbaz Sharif who was the then Chief Minister of Punjab. Because of your [Nawaz Sharif] illegal direction the Zila Council Lahore had to drop various other projects of public welfare at the cost of the said project in connivance with Shehbaz Sharif.”