KARACHI - One person was burnt to death while three others were scorched when a car caught fire after being hit with an electric poll here on Sunday.

Police said that an over speeding car got out of control of driver and it bumped into an electric polls by roadside near Lal Kothi at Shahra-e-Faisal Karachi. Fire brigades and rescue personnel rushed the scene and extinguished the fire.

Meantime, one person was burnt to death while three others were scorched.

The body and scorched people were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

25 injured as passenger

coach overturns

At least 25 people, four critical were injured when a passenger coach overturned here on Sunday.

Police said that a Karachi bound passenger coach coming from Mansehra turned turtle while trying to save a tractor trolley moving ahead in Zor Garh area of tehsil Kandhkot of district Kashmore.

As a result of accident 25 people were injured who were shifted to hospital where condition of four injured passengers was stated to be serious.